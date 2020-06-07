Illinois reports 43 additional COVID-19 deaths, 867 new cases in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 867 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 43 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 127,757 cases, including 5,904 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,700 specimens for a total of 1,042,774. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity stands at 5%. (May 31st — June 6th)

On Friday, Illinois reached a milestone of 1 million tests distributed.

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 males 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

– Will: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s