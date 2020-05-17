Illinois reports 51 additional deaths, 1,734 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,734 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths.

Sunday’s cases bring the state to a total of 94,191 cases and 4,177 deaths. The virus has reached 100 counties in Illinois, with ages ranging from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,295 specimens for a total of 581,944. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.

The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:

– Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 7 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– Kendall County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

– McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

– Stephenson County: 1 male 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

