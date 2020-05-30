Illinois reports 61 additional deaths, 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,462 confirmed cased of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 61 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Coles County: 1 male 80s

– Cook County: 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

– Lake County: 1 male 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 90s

– McDonough County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

– Union County: 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

IDPH has reported a total of 118,917 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 5,330 COVID-19 patients have lost their life throughout the state.

Within in the past 24 hours, a total of 25,343 tests were distributed, bringing the state to 877,105 total tests performed. The statewide positivity rate is currently at 7%. (May 23rd – May 29nd).

