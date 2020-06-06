Illinois reports 72 additional COVID-19 deaths, 975 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 126,890 cases, including 5,864 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,155 specimens for a total of 1,022,074. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity stands at 5.5%. (May 30th — June 5th)

On Friday, Illinois reached a milestone of 1 million tests distributed.

– Boone County: 1 male 70s

– Champaign County: 1 male 40s

– Cook County: 1 teen, 3 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

– Jackson County: 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Macon County: 1male 70s

– McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

– Will County: 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

