Illinois reports new 1,713 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564 tests distributed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is currently at 12%. (May 16th – May 22nd)

The latest deaths include:

– Cook County: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

– La Salle County: 2 male 60s

– Madison County: 1 male 70s

– McDonough County: 1 female 60s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

– Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 male 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

