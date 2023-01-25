ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data.

According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35.

The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting biometric information (such as facial images) without users’ consent.

In 2022, plaintiffs in the Facebook case received payments of $397 each as part of a $650 million settlement.

The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a user’s unique biometric identification.

Illinois law prohibits companies from collecting biometric data for storage, sale, or transfer.

A judge approved the terms of a Snapchat class action lawsuit in November 2022, paving the way for checks to be sent out.

A settlement of $35 million was reached in the case. By accepting the settlement, Snapchat did not admit fault.