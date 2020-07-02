Illinois residents lead nation with highest number of firearm background checks in record month

(CNN) — FBI data shows Illinois residents led the pack in a surge of background checks for new gun sales last month, as nationwide numbers hit a record for the most ever conducted.

More than 3.9 million background checks associated with the sale, transfer, or permitting of firearms were run in June, making it the highest month on record since the FBI began keeping statistics in 1998.

By comparison, the bureau conducted 2.3 million checks in June 2019.

The states with the highest number of checks were Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida, and California.

The recent surge coincides with the deadly coronavirus pandemic and protests and rioting following the death of George Floyd.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

