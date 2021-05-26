Illinois residents targeted by scam text messages

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Secretary of State is issuing a warning after residents reported receiving scam text messages from the DMV.

According to Secretary of State Jesse White, scammers are sending unsolicited texts and emails which appear to have official logos and mastheads from his office.

White says these texts and emails are scams and recipients should not click on any links or provide any information. Visiting these various fraudulent websites could place malware on the recipients’ devices or trick them into disclosing sensitive personal information.

“Delete the text or email,” said White. “Do not click on them and do not provide any of your personal information.”

White encourages people to take steps to protect their personal information:

Delete emails and texts that promise or offer access to driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and do not click on any links contained in such emails or text messages, as they may place malware on your devices.

that promise or offer access to driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and do not click on any links contained in such emails or text messages, as they may place malware on your devices. Hang up on any calls , including robocalls, which ask individuals to take immediate action or provide personally-identifiable information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number.

, including robocalls, which ask individuals to take immediate action or provide personally-identifiable information, such as your Social Security number or bank account number. Ask to use other types of identifiers besides your Social Security number.

besides your Social Security number. Keep your software up to date, including your phone and computer operating systems and antivirus protection programs. Most phones, computers and antivirus software can be set to update automatically when new software versions are released.

If you have questions about text message scams or identity theft, please call the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline at 800-386-5438 (Chicago), 800-243-0618 (Springfield) or 800-243-0607 (Carbondale).