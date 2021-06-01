Illinois sailor, killed in Pearl Harbor attack, identified after 79 years

WASHINTGON, D.C. (WTVO) — A sailor from Illinois who was killed in World War II has been identified 79 years later.

21-year-old Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Leslie Delles, of St. Charles, was stationed on the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was anchored in Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th, 1941.

Remains of the crew were recovered between 1941 and June 1944 and were buried in Hawaii.

Delles was identified using DNA samples on February 12th, 2021.

Delles will be buried on October 23rd, in Sutter Creek, California.