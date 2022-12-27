(WTVO) — The Illinois Immunization Advisory Committee has not recommended that children should receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, which means lawmakers will likely not issue a mandate for the 2023-24 academic year.

At a public meeting in Chicago on Dec. 22, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra said a COVID-19 mandate for K-12 students is not being recommended.

“I want to assert here and things that the governor has shared as well is that there are no plans to update the vaccine requirement for school-aged children,” Vohra said.

In October, however, Gov. JB Pritzker said he was deferring the matter to lawmakers, who return to Springfield in January.

“The CDC has made a recommendation, that’s true, but this is a process that we need to consider. All across the state we have representatives that want to be heard on this subject, I think it’s appropriate,” Pritzker said. “I think we should follow the scientists and doctors, that’s what I’ve been doing all along. Make sure we’re doing the right thing here.”

According to the CDC, “All school-aged children are up to date on their routine vaccines and have received recommended COVID-19 vaccines.”

Illinois law states that vaccinations shall be required to attend a K-12 school in accordance with rules created by the Illinois Department of Public Health. However, the department is not bound by law to follow CDC recommendations.

Vohra’s announcement came as the department reported that 64% of Illinois children ages 12-17 have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 39% of kids ages 5-11 have received both doses.

The IDPH said on 22% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 have gotten a monovalent booster while only 7% received a booster.