SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Senate passed a bill that would remove a moratorium on new nuclear energy construction in the state.

If signed into law, Senate Bill 0076 would remove language in the state statute that prevents new nuclear power plants from being located within the state.

“For over 35 years, our state has had an archaic and arbitrary ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants,” said state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, according to The Center Square. “This moratorium has remained in place despite the fact that Illinois has efficiently and safely received carbon-free energy from our state’s six nuclear stations for roughly four decades.”

The state has recently passed clean energy bills that would move the state toward the production of wind and solar.

“This bill, along with the existing nuclear fleet, will save consumers money by easing the market into the needed wind and solar, until wind and solar is built out in Illinois,” Rezin said.

The Senate passed the legislation with a vote of 39-13, and it now heads to the House for consideration.