SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker thinks that it is time for the state to get a new flag.

State Senator Doris Turner has introduced a measure that would create a commission to develop the flag. She believes that the state was seen as being fiscally irresponsible for years.

Turner said that Illinois has turned that around, so the flag should represent it.

The current Illinois flag was designed in 1915, with the word “Illinois” being added to the design in 1969.

Turner believes that the flag initiative would promote community involvement and a sense of state pride.

Utah passed a similar measure two years ago.