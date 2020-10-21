Illinois shares the science behind its mitigation efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- As the positivity rate continues to rise across Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office wanted to share some of the science and data diving the public health decisions.

His office released contact tracing data gathered in Illinois between August 1 and September 29. It shows behind the “other” category, people who tested positive for COVID reported visiting bars and restaurants more so than any other category.

The “other” category is a catchall for anything not covered by a specific category and includes things like vacations, family gatherings, weddings, college parties, etc.

The COVID positive people were asked where they visited or worked with in the past 14 days. The information came from 69 of 97 counties.

The information comes from Sales Force, the software being used by Illinois and several other states to help with contact tracing efforts.

Four health regions in the state will be under stricter COVID mitigation efforts by the end of the week. One of the steps includes bars and restaurants closing indoor service.