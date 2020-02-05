Illinois speaker defends handling of sexual misconduct probe

FILE – In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker’s office. Mike Madigan has looked this year as half a dozen Democrats have been charged or had agents raid their homes and offices. (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is defending his office’s handling of a sexual misconduct investigation into former Democratic state Rep. Jack Franks.

The allegations against Franks date back to 2016. Madigan said Tuesday his actions were designed to protect the welfare and privacy of the victim.

Some questioned why the investigation wasn’t made public earlier.

Madigan’s office on Friday revealed Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at his state Capitol offices last Wednesday as part of an investigation into the allegations against Franks.

The Chicago Sun-Times learned of the warrant in a Freedom of Information Act request.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.