(WTVO) — Illinois gamblers surpassed the $1 billion mark in a single month for the first time since the state legalized sports betting.

The milestone occurred in October, placing Illinois as the fourth U.S. state in U.S. history to produce a billion-dollar monthly handle from sports betting, joining New York, New Jersey, and Nevada to reach that plateau.

The milestone surpassed September’s mark of $832 billion. In August, the handle was $565 million an 82-percent increase in just two months.

Industry insiders say they while hitting a billion dollars may be the norm in Illinois, they aren’t expecting a slowdown, especially with major postseason play on the horizon.

“You get into the NFL playoffs, then you get into the Super Bowl, then into March Madness, so I don’t know if it will stay at a billion dollars a month for every month, but certainly it’s going to be right up there,” said Dave Briggs with PlayIllinois.com.

With all three of the country’s major sports leagues—the NBA, NHL, and NFL—underway, football continues to lead the way. Illinoisans placed almost $360 billion on NFL games in November.