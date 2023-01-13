(WTVO) — Sports betting is a hot trend in Illinois, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

A record-setting $1.03 billion was bet on sports in the state in November, marking the second month in a row Illinoisans have topped the bill-dollar mark.

“Very promising because two billion dollar months in a row will put the year at very close to $10 billion in handle, so that’s pretty significant,” said Dave Briggs with PlayIllinois.com, told The Center Square.

Illinois is the fourth state to handle more than a billion dollars in bets in a single month. The others are New York, New Jersey, and Nevada.

Traffic came on bets made on the NFL, NBA, World Cup, and the NHL, generating $15 million for the state and municipalities.

The 26 states that have legalized sports betting have generated more than $2 billion in total tax revenue.