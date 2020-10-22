Illinois starts planning for COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge

by: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- As Illinois is battling a resurgence of the coronavirus, the governor is laying the groundwork for distributing a vaccine when it becomes available.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that vaccines will first go to health care workers battling the virus, long-term care residents, and other vulnerable populations.

But beyond that, he says the plan will take shape around what the federal government approves. Officials say a vaccine could be available by year’s end at the earliest.

Illinois reported 69 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday and 4,352 new infections.

