Illinois State Police issue alert for missing 13-year-old boy

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Aurora Police Department

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) UPDATE: The Illinois State Police say the boy has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Illinois State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile alert for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to Aurora Police, Byron Sparrow was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 28th.

Police say the boy left his home and has not been seen since. He is also said to have a condition which places him in danger.

Byron is 5’2″, 139 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with blue shorts and a red stripe.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Byron Sparrow should contact the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5900 or call 9-1-1.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories