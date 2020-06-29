Illinois State Police issue alert for missing 13-year-old boy

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) UPDATE: The Illinois State Police say the boy has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Illinois State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile alert for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to Aurora Police, Byron Sparrow was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 28th.

Police say the boy left his home and has not been seen since. He is also said to have a condition which places him in danger.

Byron is 5’2″, 139 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with blue shorts and a red stripe.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Byron Sparrow should contact the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5900 or call 9-1-1.

