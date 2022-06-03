SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law enforcement said it have made progress in going through a backlog of DNA kits taken from sexual assault cases.

Illinois State Police said there are no untested kits older than six months. Three years ago, they had 1,800 untested rape kits.

ISP says it was able to speed up the process thanks to the increased use of forensic technologies, robotics, and the hiring of additional scientists.

“Survivors should not be forced to wait in analysis limbo for months or even years before hearing whether their case can move forward. And Illinois is doing better by survivors. We are relieved and heartened by that progress.”

ISP says it will build a forensic science institute to help train officers in forensic science, so rape kits can be processed as quickly as they come in.