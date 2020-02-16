Illinois State Police: ‘Move Over’ after Indiana trooper is struck

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police share a firm message after a neighbor state police car was struck Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on I-74 in Batesville, Indiana. The trooper was not hurt but the car was completely smashed in.

The “Move Over” law (also known as ‘Scott’s Law’) requires drivers to reduce speed and change lanes as far as possible from any stopped emergency vehicle.

Violators could face a fine of $10,000.

