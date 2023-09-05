CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police announced the results of Operation Braking Point 2.0, an anti-violence effort that focused on Chicago interstates that have been “hardest hit by criminal activity.”

According to ISP, troopers “saturated” Interstate 94 and Interstate 290 during the daytime hours, and I-94, I-290, and I-57 at night. Police maintained a high visibility presence on the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways in an effort to reduce road rage incidents, alcohol-fueled accidents and fatal crashes.

Seventeen people were arrested on felony criminal charges as a result of the sweep; eleven more were arrested on other criminal charges, and another 22 on various charges beyond that. Three weapons were recovered, along with five stolen vehicles. One person was arrested on DUI charges, and 460 citiations were given.

ISP said several notable arrests were made during the operation.

On August 30th at 11:28 p.m., troopers located a Toyota SUV reported stolen from Lincolnwood that was connected to multiple armed robberies within a 24 hour period. A police helicopter assisted in locating the vehicle near Diversey Avenue and Central Park Avenue. The driver stopped in the 3900 block of North Neva Avenue and was pursued on foot. The unnamed suspect was charged with four counts of armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and other criminal charges.

On August 31st at 10:51 p.m., troopers located a stolen Jeep, which crashed into a fence in the 200 block of E. 130th Street during a police pursuit. The suspect was arrested after a foot chase.

On September 3rd at 11:04 p.m., a trooper pursued a stolen Kia sedan that was wanted in connection with armed robberies in Chicago. Police traced the car to the 300 block of South Wells Street where troopers chased down two juvenile offenders and arrested them for car theft and fleeing from police.