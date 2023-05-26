ILLINIOIS (WTVO) — Illinois State Police say they have seized millions of dollars worth of fentanyl laced pills in an overnight drug bust.

According to police, nearly 123 pounds of counterfeit drugs were found in an operation that took place on northbound I-57, with a street value of between $5-10 million.

The 500,000 pills were disguised as legitimate medications, police said.

Authorities did not reveal exactly where along I-57 the bust took place, but did share photos of the drugs appearing to be concealed within a pickup truck’s tool box.