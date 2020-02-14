Illinois State Police supports fingerprinting for FOID cards

(WTVO) — Illinois State Police announced its support for a FOID fingerprint bill.

You may remember the proposal from last year. The measure would require all FOID applicants to submit their fingerprints in order to obtain a card.

Lawmakers pushed for the legislation after a gunman took the lives of five people in Aurora. The shooter had a revoked FOID card.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly says his agency has been doing more to help put an end to lapses in the system, although the bill would help.

“Those efforts, those enforcement details as well as the communication we have and the information we have with other law enforcement agencies is producing a measurable result. By any measure, that is an improvement. Is it good enough? Hell no. We still have to do a lot more. We got to do a lot more work,” Director Kelly said.

The bill made it out of the House but never got a vote in the Senate. Critics say that fingerprinting would place an undue burden on a constitutional right.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

