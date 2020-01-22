Illinois State Police ticket 280 offenders of ‘Scott’s Law’ in 6 days

ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued hundreds of tickets for violators of “Scott’s Law” during it’s recent “Operation Lambert,” an enforcement event named after Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was killed last year.

Last week, troopers conducted the special enforcement to raise awareness of the Move Over law.

Police say they handed out roughly 280 tickets between January 12th and 18th.

Lambert was killed in a crash in suburban Chicago, and was one of ten accidents involving Illinois State Troopers in 2019.

