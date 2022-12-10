(WTVO) — A proposed Illinois gun ban that some say would violate the Second Amendment continues to draw criticism.

Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson told The Center Square that instead of banning or heavily restricting the sale of firearms, the state should place more effort into enforcing current laws.

Pearson said had police agencies been better directed, the deadly July 4 Highland Park may never have happened.

“The police knew the shooter was a problem, and they did nothing,” Pearson said. “We have red flag laws. We have clear and present danger laws, both of which should have been implemented, and this guy would have never gotten a FOID card.”

The proposed ban, filed as House Bill 5855 by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, who was in Highland Park on the Fourth of July and witnessed the shooting, wants to ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons and prohibit anyone younger than 21 from buying a firearm unless they are in the military.

Morgan’s proposal would also prohibit the sale of any magazine that holds 10 or more rounds. Anyone caught with a magazine that holds more than 10 cartridges would be guilty of a felony, the bill states.

The ISRA is not the first group to pan the bill, saying it will do little, if anything, to stop mass shootings.

“There is universal agreement that mass shootings are evil and wrong,” the Illinois Freedom Caucus said in a statement. “The disagreement comes in how to deal with the problem. For some, the path to stopping mass shootings is to strip honest citizens of their 2nd Amendment rights,” the group said in a news release. “Between federal, state, and local governments, our nation has in excess of more than 20,000 gun laws. If enacting more laws were the solution, the problem would have been solved long ago.”

Earlier this week, Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Naperville, said the proposed ban would immediately turn potentially thousands of legal and responsible gun owners into criminals.

Eldridge said he plans to file a lawsuit if the bill becomes law.

The Illinois House returns to Springfield on Jan. 4. The General Assembly convenes on Jan. 11.