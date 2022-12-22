SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state.

Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal gun owners up to serious charges, namely those in minority communities.

“I can take my firearms, my mags, I can go across the border,” Sullivan said. “I have the means. What about the people who don’t,” Sullivan said. “You just going to criminalize them?”

Under the bill, any gun or magazine that holds 10 or more rounds of ammunition is banned, including some standard handguns and long guns used for hunting and skeet shooting.

Classifying them as “assault weapons”, The bill lists 100 different types of guns and brands, including more than 20 pistols.

People who own guns on the banned list would have 300 days to register each gun with the Illinois State Police and pay a fee. Those owners could keep their existing guns, but would not be permitted to sell them in Illinois.

Anyone who fails to register grandfathered guns could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor or Class 2 felony.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly told the committee troopers would enforce the law if it’s passed but said staffing could be a concern to maintain the database. There would also be a need for more officers on the street.

“My feeling is as the Illinois State Police, you give us enough resources, we can put a man on the moon, if that’s what the General Assembly wants us to do,” Kelly said.

House Bill 5855 is sponsored by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, who hopes to get it approved before Jan. 10. The proposal is backed by Gov. JB Pritzker.