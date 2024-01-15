CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was hospitalized Sunday after being struck in a 3-car crash.

According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper was parked on the left shoulder of I-290 westbound, near Mill Road around 4:39 a.m. when they saw a vehicle lose control and strike a light pole, causing the pole to fall into the roadway.

When the trooper was trying to back into position to block the lane, the squad was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities said, but was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.