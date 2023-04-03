CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was injured Friday after a driver crashed into them while they were blocking flooded lanes of traffic due to a storm.

Illinois State Police said the trooper had the squad car’s emergency lights on, blocking lanes on Interstate 94 near Tower Road at 8:20 p.m. on Friday when a red 2018 Jeep Compass, driven by Zeina Youmaran, 62, of Lincolnwood, failed to stop and crashed into the car.

The trooper was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and had to be hospitalized for injuries which were deemed to be non-life threatening.

Youmaran was cited for a Scott’s Law violation – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury.

Police say, so far this year, there have been 9 Move Over Law related crashes, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.