(WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was killed in a crash Thursday in central Illinois.

Police were called to the scene on Route 10 in Bondville just before 11 a.m. Bondville is about five miles west of Champaign on Interstate 72.

Illinois State Police told WAND Trooper Todd Hanneken was killed when his car left Route 10 and hit a pole and a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.