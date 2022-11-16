CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was investigating a traffic crash on I-290 on Tuesday when the squad car was hit by a Chevy Silverado.

According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper was at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 10:20 p.m. when the pickup truck failed to yield and struck the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle’s emergency lights were activated at the time.

The trooper was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not injured, police said.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Luis Gomez, of Chicago, was cited for violating Illinois’ Move Over Law, which state’s that driver’s must yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.

ISP says there have been 23 Move Over Law (or Scott’s Law) violations this year, and 8 troopers have been injured so far.

A violation of the law results in a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury, the driver’s license may be suspended for between six months and two years.