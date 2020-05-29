Illinois stay-at-home order ends; 1,622 new COVID-19 cases reported

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — As Illinois enters into Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s 5-step Restore Illinois plan, Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed the importance of continuing to wear masks in public to contain the spread of the virus.

Ezike said contact tracing of people who were exposed to a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 is important in this next phase, and encouraged people to return calls to contact tracers who reach out to individuals who were potentially exposed.

The IDPH announced 1,622 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 86 additional deaths, including:

Boone County: 1 female 70s

Coles County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 50s

McDonough County: 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

Ogle County: 1 female 50s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

St. Clair County: 2 females 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Edgar County is now reporting a case COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 117,455 cases, including 5,270 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,513 specimens for a total of 855,479. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 22–May 28 is 8%.

