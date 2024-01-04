CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bradley University student lost almost $10,000 after scammers tricked him into giving up his PIN and physical debit card.

According to WLS, Jack Batz said he received convincing calls and text messages from what purported to be Chase Bank.

The scammers told Batz there was fraudulent activity on his account, and knew all of his account details, including recent transactions.

He was told to deactivate his card and put it in his own mailbox, and the scammers convinced him to give up his Personal Identification Number to “protect” his accounts.

Video of the suspect retrieving the debit card from Batz’ mailbox was caught on camera.

Police in Waukegan said $9,300 was withdrawn from Batz’ account at a Chase Bank in Waukegan’s Fountain Square Place. Police said $8,400 was handed to the thieves by a teller inside the bank.

“Even if you do have a PIN number, it seems like there needs to be more barriers to security,” Batz told WLS.

In a statement, Chase Bank said, “We urge all consumers to ignore phone, text or internet requests for money or access to their computer or bank accounts. Legitimate companies won’t make these requests, but scammers will.”

The bank refunded Batz’ money.

Authorities advise individuals to never follow links in emails or text messages purportedly from banking apps, and always visit the institution’s website or app independently. And, never give out your PIN.