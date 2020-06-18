Illinois Supreme Court rejects request by Chicago police union to destroy police misconduct records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois Supreme Court ruled on a case Thursday regarding the destruction of police misconduct records.

The court upheld an appellate court ruling in favor of the City of Chicago and against the police union.

The ruling says the collective bargaining agreement is contrary to public policy regarding the destruction of public documents.

This case centered on the police contract, which states most officer complaints would be destroyed after five years. But the city was not doing that, and argued the courts required that the records be kept.

The court’s decision comes at a critical point in time, as calls for police reform and accountability grow louder across the country.

Read the full Supreme Court ruling below: