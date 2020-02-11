Illinois teenager dies after pneumonia complications

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois teenager who became ill with the flu has died.

At the end of January, Joey Sandhaas was hospitalized for the flu in Springfield. Last week, he was taken to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital because it turned into pneumonia. He was then put into a medically induced coma.

Ball-Chatham School District officials sent out a statement that said:

Our hearts are breaking to learn of the passing of GHS junior, Joey Sandhaas, today. He was an amazing young man with limitless potential. BALL-CHATHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT

