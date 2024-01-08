HARVEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents were still living inside their apartments when the property managers boarded up their windows and doors on Friday night, leaving them trapped.

According to WLS, city officials had been speaking with property owners about unfit living conditions and crime on South Halsted Street.

On Friday, some tenants said they were shocked as workers nailed pieces of wood to their windows and doors while they were still inside.

At least four people were still inside the apartments at the time, WMAQ reported, including a mother and her two children.

In October, the City of Harvey responded to issues involving unsafe issues at two of the buildings, 14445 and 14437 Halsted, by telling the property owners that evacuations were mandatory.

At least one resident claimed she had received a letter prior, telling her it was in her best interest to evacuate.

The City said none of its workers were responsible for boarding up the apartments on Friday.