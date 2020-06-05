Illinois tests 1 million for COVID-19; 1,156 new cases Friday, 59 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced that Illinois has conducted more than 1 million tests for coronavirus.

This milestone was announced as state health officials reported 1,156 new cases of coronavirus and 59 deaths. In total, there have been 125,915 cases of coronavirus cases and 5,795 deaths.

Pritzker also reiterated Friday that all Illinois community-based testing sites are now open for anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms. At these sites, testing is free for the individual.

The state is expanding testing as recent widespread protests and unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd have created concerns they could lead to a new outbreak of COVID-19.

As such, the health officials are encouraging anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering like a protest or rally over the past week to get tested five to seven days after the event took place, or if they start to show symptoms.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

