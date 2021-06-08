Illinois to electronically verify drivers have car insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Under a new program launching July 1st, the State of Illinois will electronically verify drivers have mandatory auto insurance twice a year.

The program follows national standards established by the Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration and is expected to reduce the number of Illinois motorists driving while uninsured.

“My office has led the effort to establish and implement an automobile insurance verification system online which will serve to reduce the number of Illinois motorists driving while uninsured,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “The message is simple: if you don’t have auto insurance, get covered now. It is the law.”

Under the new Illinois Insurance Verification System, vehicle owners’ automobile insurance will be verified electronically twice a year at random intervals to ensure drivers are in compliance with state law.

The state says most drivers won’t have to do anything in the process, which will be conducted automatically.

If a driver is not confirmed to have insurance, they will be sent a request to get the proper insurance or risk suspension of their vehicle registration.