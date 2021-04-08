Illinois to expand vaccination eligibility to residents over 16 starting Monday

FOREST PARK — Governor JB Pritzker joined Cook County leaders Thursday to announce that Illinois will be moving to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility.

Starting Monday, April 12, Illinois resident over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha were among the officials who joined Pritzker at a vaccination site in Forest Park to announce the start of Phase 2 of vaccination.

On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 28 additional deaths.

Eligible residents are asked to register and schedule an appointment for a vaccine online or call the Illinois Department of Public Health’s vaccine hotline at 833-621-1284.

More information at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/

Get WGN’s latest coronavirus news headlines