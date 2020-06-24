Illinois to grant $85 million to business owners impacted by pandemic and civil unrest

(WTVO) — Illinois says business owners affected by the pandemic or recent protests can start filling out grant applications.

The grants are part of over $900 million in new programs recently announced by the state. $60 million will be made available through the ‘Business Interruption Program Grants Program.’ Those will help owners affected by COVID-19 and recent civil unrest.

A second program called ‘Rebuilt Distressed Communities’ will hand out $25 million in grants. Those will go to businesses negatively impacted by demonstrators on or after May 25th.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Illinois economy, which is why the Pritzker administration has continuously taken action to grant critical relief programs the duration of this unprecedented crisis,” said Acting Director of DCEO, Michael Negron. “With many businesses all across our state experiencing hardship from COVID-19, DCEO has worked to marshal funding in a way that reaches across all of our diverse community areas, and that assists those who need it the most. With the new BIG program, the state will ensure those businesses most greatly affected are not left behind as we move forward to a safe, phased reopening of our state and economy.”

Applications for BIG grants and the Rebuild Distressed Communities NOFO are due on July 7th. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit the DCEO’s website.

