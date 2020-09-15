Illinois to grant more money to businesses hit hard by COVID-19, civil unrest

(WTVO) — More financial help is on the way for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest.

In all, $245 million in grants are available. $25 million will come from the ‘Rebuilt Distressed Communities’ project. That can be used to repair damage from civil unrest and to invest in struggling communities.

Another $225 will come from a second round of business interruption grants. The funds will be targeted at small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Helping entrepreneurs stay afloat, giving business owners the help that’s’ necessary to keep the lights on and payroll flowing, is vital to preserving jobs and businesses until we get to the other side of this pandemic,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

Businesses are able to start applying for grants on Thursday. For more details, click here.

