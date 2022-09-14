SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,200 cities, towns and villages across the state will receive $371 million in federal funding.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a second round of COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will soon go to the small towns, cities and villages in the state.

“Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, Illinois has leveraged all opportunities to support our communities and accelerate a strong economic recovery,” Sylvia Garcia, DCEO Director, said. “The funding issued today is part of billions of dollars of support that has been provided to small cities and towns across Illinois.”

The second round of funds are to cover unexpected costs and lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They can also be used to upgrade water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

“This critical funding will help localities cover remaining pandemic-related costs incurred while supporting communities in every region of the state,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

The funds come from the U.S. Treasury Department. Individuals states are tasked with distributing the funding for municipalities with a population under 50,000.

The first round of funds were offered to small municipalities in Fall 2021. State records show that 99.9% of all towns, villages, and cities claimed the first round of payments.

A link to the full list can be found here.