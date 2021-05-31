Illinois to make recess mandatory at public schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Recess could soon be mandatory at public schools across the state.

A bill requiring 30 minutes of supervised unstructured recess for schools per day is now heading to Governor Pritzker’s desk.

The 30 minutes of recess can be split into two 15-minute long periods, too if a school district wants. The bill would also make it so a student can’t be removed from recess as a punishment.

The bill passed 60-52, with six no votes. Republicans voted against it because of concerns of what it could do to a school’s already structured day. They also brought up complaints from local school districts who said the financial impact of hiring a recess supervisor would cause issues for schools.

If Pritzker signs the bill, the requirement will start during the next school year.