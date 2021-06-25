Illinois urges parents to use car seats correctly, to prevent infant deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois state leaders have a reminder for parent and guardians: to keep children safe in a car seat when driving.

Statistics show four out of five car seats are not used properly, officials said at a press conference on Friday.

The Secretary of State’s Office said car seats can reduce a fatal injury to infants by about 70%.

“My goal is to make our roads as safe as possible and every day we work towards that end. We can do more by making sure that our children who are traveling in our automobiles are properly in a car seat,” said Secretary of State Jesse White.

The National Highway Traffic Administration says car crashes are a leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 to 13.