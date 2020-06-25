Illinois video gambling to return July 1st

(WTVO) — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) announced that casinos and video games operations can return with safety guidelines on July 1st. Many businesses were under the impression they would be able to re-open when Phase 4 begins on June 26th.

The board says that each casino and terminal operator has now provided a Pandemic Resumption Plan that will guide their operations when gaming can resume on Wednesday July 1, at 9:00 A.M.

“The Gaming Board worked with the Governor’s Office, the Illinois Department of Public

Health (IDPH), and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to

develop a gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees,

while restarting gaming activities in meaningful way,” said Gaming Board Administrator Marcus

Fruchter. Video gaming and casino gaming can both resume operations on July 1, 2020 at 9 AM.

Fruchter continued, “The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and

professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment

for gaming, while adhering to IDPH, DCEO, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(“CDC”) guidance. We appreciate their cooperation and work toward the mutual goal of a

resumption that protects the safety and integrity of Illinois gaming.”

Public Act 31-101 legalized sports wagering for the first time in Illinois history. All video gaming operations were suspended on March 16th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players will have to stay six feet apart and wear masks to be compliant with the new health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic; machines must be sanitized often. For a full list of guidelines, click here.

