URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman from Urbana was arrested last Tuesday for the 96th time.

According to the Champaign Police Department, Jacqueline K. Smith, 56, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. on Valentine’s Day for aggravated assault.

The Champaign Police Department said officers responded to the report of a woman walking on the sidewalk near Sixth and Green Streets when she was threatened by Smith, who was wielding a knife.

Police said the victim called 911 and was able to flee without injury.

Smith was arrested shortly after.

According to WRSP-TV, Smith has an arrest record in Champaign dating back to 1984. Over the course of the past 39 years, she has been arrested for prostitution, solicitation, trespassing, theft, aggravated assault, battery, and resisting arrest.