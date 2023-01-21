On the same day that Rock Island Police responded to three reports of gunfire in the city, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at approximately 5:33 p.m., police responded another shooting-related incident.

At that time, police came to the 300 block of 16th Avenue after receiving a report of a fight involving a group of subjects. While enroute to the area, a report of shots fired was received, according to a Saturday release. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 48-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of the wound. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim had been shot by 34-year-old Chonita Y. Powell during a fight that primarily involved a group of juvenile females, police said.

Powell had been located by officers in the area of 5th Street and 16th Avenue in possession of a loaded handgun. Officers learned that Powell had a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm.

Chonita Y. Powell (courtesy of Rock Island Police Dept.)

Based on the information learned and evidence collected by investigators, Powell was arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance on these charges, Saturday’s release said.

The case remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.