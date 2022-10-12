MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend.

Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony.

The sheriff’s department stated in a press release that the arrest is connected to the discovery of human remains in a storage unit located near 3rd and Main Streets in the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8.

The department did not state whether Oglesby is the owner of the storage unit. The owner of the unit was detained Saturday night and sent to the hospital for medical reasons.

Oglesby was also arrested on two outstanding Fulton County warrants for fraud and deceptive practices, both unrelated to this case.

This case remains under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.