LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A suburban Chicago woman was run over and her 2-year-old son temporarily abducted by a thief who stole her SUV, police said.

The woman had returned home Thursday afternoon to Libertyville with her two children and had taken one child inside when another vehicle drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son still in her vehicle, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities, the office said in a news release. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

A short time later, someone working at a Waukegan business 911 to report two vehicles entered its parking lot and the driver of one of the vehicles abandoned a small child, the release said. The caller brought the child – the one who had been abducted – in from the parking lot.

The stolen SUV was located shortly afterward in another parking lot, the release said.