WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities in McHenry County have announced the arrest of a Round Lake Beach woman charged with drug offenses after the death of a child.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the 9600 block of Hillandale Lane in unincorporated Richmond around 10:50 a.m. on January 3rd.

There, they found an unresponsive juvenile male who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities did not give the child’s age.

Cara Ullrich, 45, was arrested in connection to the crime and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life or health of a child.

She was also wanted for a 2020 violation of an order of protection and a 2021 aggravated battery charge after she failed to appear at her court dates.

Police said the investigation into the child’s death remains ongoing.