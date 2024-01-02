CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman has been charged with violating Illinois’ Move Over law after failing to yield and slamming into an Illinois State Police squad car on I-57 on New Years Eve.

According to authorities, an Illinois State Trooper was pulled over in the right lane of the entrance ramp to Interstate 57 at Halsted Street in Cook County when Lizabeth Williams, 24, of Dolton, slammed into the back of the squad vehicle, sending it into the rear of the vehicle that had been pulled over.

Williams was charged with Scott’s Law – Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid and Accident.

ISP says there were 21 Move Over Law-related crashes.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.